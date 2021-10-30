Malmyr Runemagic 2.0 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 7630658 · Last edited 30 October 2021 – 15:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello there!

After months of feedback collecting, ux improving and feature implementing we are finished with the comprehensive Malmyr - Runemagic 2.0 update.

Thank you for sticking with us and welcome to the new players! Don't hesitate to contact us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/7MYwmxp) or Steam's Malmyr discussion forums.

Let's dive into the Changes:

Runemagic

Added 18 runewords. Runewords are combinations of three runes triggering a special powerful effect.

Examples:

Foundries produce 4 times the amount of resources, but have a 1% chance to explode.

Houses have double the capacity for workers.

Clicks on buildings are repeated two additional times.

Added a list of available runewords to the ingame wiki.

Added rune "gambling". During missions, you now can convert your coins into random runes, with the result depending on the mission you are in.

Added rune dropping on buildings. Dropping a rune on a building that has space for resources, will create new resources in its stockpile, depending on the rune consumed.

Added an effect to the ruin when activating a runeword.

Improved the ruin UI, so that it is easier to see, how to activate a runeword.

Removed the sub game for upgrading runes between missions. You now just select three runes and upgrade them by clicking the button.

General Major Changes

Added localizations to Russian, French and German.

Reworked router roads. It is now possible to route any combination of resources to the four directions, instead of only one resource.

Reworked stockpile capacity concept for buildings. You can now store each resource in a building with the capacity counting for each individual resource. Originally each resource stack was counted towards a total capacity. This means, that buildings can no longer "clog up" with one resource, even if other missing resources could be delivered.

Added highlighting line when selecting a building, showing all roads and buildings that are connected to the selected building.

Added a speed-up button, allowing to set the game speed to 1x, 2x or 8x.

Added a setting for fullscreen, fullscreen borderless windowed and windowed mode.

Minor Changes