 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Malmyr update for 30 October 2021

Malmyr Runemagic 2.0 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 7630658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

After months of feedback collecting, ux improving and feature implementing we are finished with the comprehensive Malmyr - Runemagic 2.0 update.

Thank you for sticking with us and welcome to the new players! Don't hesitate to contact us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/7MYwmxp) or Steam's Malmyr discussion forums.

Let's dive into the Changes:

Runemagic

  • Added 18 runewords. Runewords are combinations of three runes triggering a special powerful effect.

    Examples:

    Foundries produce 4 times the amount of resources, but have a 1% chance to explode.

    Houses have double the capacity for workers.

    Clicks on buildings are repeated two additional times.

  • Added a list of available runewords to the ingame wiki.

  • Added rune "gambling". During missions, you now can convert your coins into random runes, with the result depending on the mission you are in.

  • Added rune dropping on buildings. Dropping a rune on a building that has space for resources, will create new resources in its stockpile, depending on the rune consumed.

  • Added an effect to the ruin when activating a runeword.

  • Improved the ruin UI, so that it is easier to see, how to activate a runeword.

  • Removed the sub game for upgrading runes between missions. You now just select three runes and upgrade them by clicking the button.

General Major Changes

  • Added localizations to Russian, French and German.
  • Reworked router roads. It is now possible to route any combination of resources to the four directions, instead of only one resource.
  • Reworked stockpile capacity concept for buildings. You can now store each resource in a building with the capacity counting for each individual resource. Originally each resource stack was counted towards a total capacity. This means, that buildings can no longer "clog up" with one resource, even if other missing resources could be delivered.
  • Added highlighting line when selecting a building, showing all roads and buildings that are connected to the selected building.
  • Added a speed-up button, allowing to set the game speed to 1x, 2x or 8x.
  • Added a setting for fullscreen, fullscreen borderless windowed and windowed mode.

Minor Changes

  • Added a Woodcutter's Hut to the starting setup of mission 1 as a way to show players basic concepts of Malmyr.
  • Added a splash screen on starting the game, showcasing our new logo.
  • Added ESC key ingame now opening the main menu.
  • Added locking function for ingame UI panel positions.
  • Added multiple new tooltips.
  • Added a small "hover" effect when moving the mouse over a tile.
  • Added a shining effect to the build menu for newly unlocked buildings.
  • Changed the name of the "Freeplay" mission to "The Tower" as it was no real freeplay mode.
  • Changed the Woodcutter's Hut's output from 8 to 10 and adjusted production chains accordingly.
  • Improved the visuals of the particle systems used throughout the game.
  • Fixed all known bugs. If you find new ones, please report them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1470321
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1470322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.