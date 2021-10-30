Malmyr Runemagic 2.0 Changelog

Hello there!
After months of feedback collecting, ux improving and feature implementing we are finished with the comprehensive Malmyr - Runemagic 2.0 update.
Thank you for sticking with us and welcome to the new players! Don't hesitate to contact us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/7MYwmxp) or Steam's Malmyr discussion forums.
Let's dive into the Changes:
Runemagic
-
Added 18 runewords. Runewords are combinations of three runes triggering a special powerful effect.
Examples:
Foundries produce 4 times the amount of resources, but have a 1% chance to explode.
Houses have double the capacity for workers.
Clicks on buildings are repeated two additional times.
-
Added a list of available runewords to the ingame wiki.
-
Added rune "gambling". During missions, you now can convert your coins into random runes, with the result depending on the mission you are in.
-
Added rune dropping on buildings. Dropping a rune on a building that has space for resources, will create new resources in its stockpile, depending on the rune consumed.
-
Added an effect to the ruin when activating a runeword.
-
Improved the ruin UI, so that it is easier to see, how to activate a runeword.
-
Removed the sub game for upgrading runes between missions. You now just select three runes and upgrade them by clicking the button.
General Major Changes
- Added localizations to Russian, French and German.
- Reworked router roads. It is now possible to route any combination of resources to the four directions, instead of only one resource.
- Reworked stockpile capacity concept for buildings. You can now store each resource in a building with the capacity counting for each individual resource. Originally each resource stack was counted towards a total capacity. This means, that buildings can no longer "clog up" with one resource, even if other missing resources could be delivered.
- Added highlighting line when selecting a building, showing all roads and buildings that are connected to the selected building.
- Added a speed-up button, allowing to set the game speed to 1x, 2x or 8x.
- Added a setting for fullscreen, fullscreen borderless windowed and windowed mode.
Minor Changes
- Added a Woodcutter's Hut to the starting setup of mission 1 as a way to show players basic concepts of Malmyr.
- Added a splash screen on starting the game, showcasing our new logo.
- Added ESC key ingame now opening the main menu.
- Added locking function for ingame UI panel positions.
- Added multiple new tooltips.
- Added a small "hover" effect when moving the mouse over a tile.
- Added a shining effect to the build menu for newly unlocked buildings.
- Changed the name of the "Freeplay" mission to "The Tower" as it was no real freeplay mode.
- Changed the Woodcutter's Hut's output from 8 to 10 and adjusted production chains accordingly.
- Improved the visuals of the particle systems used throughout the game.
- Fixed all known bugs. If you find new ones, please report them.
