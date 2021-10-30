1.4.2 Patchnotes & Halloween Event

Hello adventurers!
A new update is now available.
Quest for Candy
The world has been plunged into a permanent darkness and demons have seeped through a rift in the fabric of reality. Also, some nice Pumpkin Farmer fellas who feed off the stuff the demons are made out of. Pretty handy, that.
- 2x XP
- Added Pumpkin enemies in various places around the game world. These drop Coveted Candy
- New area: Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch, featuring vendors who will exchange Coveted Candy for new event items
- New headpiece: Pumpkin Helmet
- New headpiece: Slasher Jacket
- New chestpiece: Slasher Leggings
- New mount: Bat (4.375m/s)
This event will end at 4pm BST on November 6th, and all items will no longer be obtainable. So get in there quick!
Balance Changes
- Increased the XP given by Mystic Being's in Elodine's Gift
- Increased the XP given by Skeletons in the Skeleton King's Lair
- Greatly reduced the HP of the Skeleton King
- Set a cap on the reputation given by any kill to 100
- All quests now give 3x their normal XP
- All players who earned reputation via boss kills have had each kill reduced to equalling only 100 rep per kill
UI
- Players now fade out as they reach the border of visible space
- Introduced better garbage collection for players outside of your range
- World animations now default to off due to FPS issues (pending investigation)
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused ambient lighting to not work correctly (welcome back, atmosphere!)
- Fixed an issue that prevented spells from casting light sources
- Fixed an issue that caused other Premium players to not have the correct coloured name plates
- Fixed an issue that caused other players to not face the right direction if they moved less than 2 tiles
- Fixed an issue that caused other players to have the wrong nameplates if more than 2 players were online
