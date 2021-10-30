1.4.2 Patchnotes & Halloween Event

Hello adventurers!

A new update is now available.

Quest for Candy

The world has been plunged into a permanent darkness and demons have seeped through a rift in the fabric of reality. Also, some nice Pumpkin Farmer fellas who feed off the stuff the demons are made out of. Pretty handy, that.

2x XP

Added Pumpkin enemies in various places around the game world. These drop Coveted Candy

New area: Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch, featuring vendors who will exchange Coveted Candy for new event items

New headpiece: Pumpkin Helmet

New headpiece: Slasher Jacket

New chestpiece: Slasher Leggings

New mount: Bat (4.375m/s)

This event will end at 4pm BST on November 6th, and all items will no longer be obtainable. So get in there quick!

Balance Changes

Increased the XP given by Mystic Being's in Elodine's Gift

Increased the XP given by Skeletons in the Skeleton King's Lair

Greatly reduced the HP of the Skeleton King

Set a cap on the reputation given by any kill to 100

All quests now give 3x their normal XP

All players who earned reputation via boss kills have had each kill reduced to equalling only 100 rep per kill

UI

Players now fade out as they reach the border of visible space

Introduced better garbage collection for players outside of your range

World animations now default to off due to FPS issues (pending investigation)

Fixes