 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

BrawlQuest update for 30 October 2021

1.4.2 Patchnotes & Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 7630636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

A new update is now available.

Quest for Candy

The world has been plunged into a permanent darkness and demons have seeped through a rift in the fabric of reality. Also, some nice Pumpkin Farmer fellas who feed off the stuff the demons are made out of. Pretty handy, that.

  • 2x XP
  • Added Pumpkin enemies in various places around the game world. These drop Coveted Candy
  • New area: Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch, featuring vendors who will exchange Coveted Candy for new event items
  • New headpiece: Pumpkin Helmet
  • New headpiece: Slasher Jacket
  • New chestpiece: Slasher Leggings
  • New mount: Bat (4.375m/s)

This event will end at 4pm BST on November 6th, and all items will no longer be obtainable. So get in there quick!

Balance Changes
  • Increased the XP given by Mystic Being's in Elodine's Gift
  • Increased the XP given by Skeletons in the Skeleton King's Lair
  • Greatly reduced the HP of the Skeleton King
  • Set a cap on the reputation given by any kill to 100
  • All quests now give 3x their normal XP
  • All players who earned reputation via boss kills have had each kill reduced to equalling only 100 rep per kill

UI

  • Players now fade out as they reach the border of visible space
  • Introduced better garbage collection for players outside of your range
  • World animations now default to off due to FPS issues (pending investigation)

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused ambient lighting to not work correctly (welcome back, atmosphere!)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented spells from casting light sources
  • Fixed an issue that caused other Premium players to not have the correct coloured name plates
  • Fixed an issue that caused other players to not face the right direction if they moved less than 2 tiles
  • Fixed an issue that caused other players to have the wrong nameplates if more than 2 players were online

Changed files in this update

BrawlQuest Content Depot 871941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.