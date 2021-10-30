Dungeon Coup Update 1.0.4

Hey friends!

Here I am, late but with a new update for Dungeon Coup!

This is another bugfix, there is no new content but stuff will work better now.

One important thing that I found, and I was actually wrong: The hanging girl wasn’t spawning all the time as I thought. Lots of people told me they didn’t find her, so I checked and...well she only spawned 2 times out of 10 in my test. So yeah, sorry for that. I have fixed it so it spawns 100% of the time when it should spawn.

Today I'm starting with the next Kinky Fight Club update. I'm a bit late with work, because, well mostly the usual stuff, family, medical stuff, and well, this past week I moved to a new place, so all in all I could barely work in the last 10 days, but hey, here it is at last!

The update is already up on both platforms where you can get the game: Steam and Itch.

If you haven’t please leave a review, it helps the game gain a bit more traction!

Have a nice weekend friends!

And we will see soon with the news for november!

Cheers!

Changelog Dungeon Coup - 1.0.4