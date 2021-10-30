Dungeon Coup Update 1.0.4

Hey friends!
Here I am, late but with a new update for Dungeon Coup!
This is another bugfix, there is no new content but stuff will work better now.
One important thing that I found, and I was actually wrong: The hanging girl wasn’t spawning all the time as I thought. Lots of people told me they didn’t find her, so I checked and...well she only spawned 2 times out of 10 in my test. So yeah, sorry for that. I have fixed it so it spawns 100% of the time when it should spawn.
Today I'm starting with the next Kinky Fight Club update. I'm a bit late with work, because, well mostly the usual stuff, family, medical stuff, and well, this past week I moved to a new place, so all in all I could barely work in the last 10 days, but hey, here it is at last!
The update is already up on both platforms where you can get the game: Steam and Itch.
If you haven’t please leave a review, it helps the game gain a bit more traction!
Have a nice weekend friends!
And we will see soon with the news for november!
Cheers!
Changelog Dungeon Coup - 1.0.4
- Rewritten level unlock code to ensure that each level correctly unlocks the next level in Arcade mode and Story mode.
- Fixed an issue that caused sometimes the ending to not properly unlock the Extra stuff.
- Fixed an issue that could possibly cause an error in saving characters.
- Fixed an issue that locked the cursor when returning to the main menu after playing in story.
- Fixed an issue that caused the hanging girl to not properly spawn most of the time in the 5th floor of story mode.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Role settings in story to not be properly read when selected mixed enemies.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Enemy gender settings in story to not be properly read when selecting mixed enemy roles.
- Fixed an issue that caused the invulnerable buff to be lost if you are grappled while you activate the chest.
- Improved the selection box for each type of binding. (Fixing a possible issue on some screens making it not possible to select the "No bindings" option.
- Fixed an error where Crimson would have the dialogue of Lucy during the sex scene.
- Fixed an issue where in the sex scene the enemies may get the settings wrong. (being futa when they shouldn't!)
- Fixed an issue with a particular hair having more textures than others and causing loading problems under some specific situations.
- Starting on this update, Sex scenes in story mode will auto-advance after 30 seconds, in order to prevent a bug that I couldn't reproduce to fix.
Changed files in this update