Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR update for 30 October 2021

A few minor post launch adjustments

Build 7630593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I needed to make a few small changes,

The steam puzzle, where you have to put the pressure valve on, if you dropped the valve, it was too low to pick back up. So I added some thicker collisions for players to pick it up.

I have been working to get the Vive Index to work properly, and one of the manifest buttons had a typo in it, the flashlight - inventory needed to be flashlight_inventory. So that should be working now.

For note if you are having issues with the Vive Index the manifest is in the following location:

Fossilfuel_vr/Config/SteamVRBindings/steamvr_manifest.json

Steam should automatically sync the manifest to your VIve Index

Changed files in this update

Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR Content Depot 1774651
