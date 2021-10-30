Hello gamers

I am here to presenting you a new actualization for Captain Jackson. In summary (if you don't want to read all the list) there is some bug fixes and enemy waves changes. I've added a two new skins and some more enemy waves on hard level. Now for those who stayed real list of changes.

2 new Skins: Green metal and Neon killer

5 new enemy waves on late game

6 improvements to existing waves

Now late waves started appeareing when Player have 1500 points (previously was on 2500)

Better collision when player have active shield

Now boss stoped shooting when you've died (yes there is boss in this game)

Imortality on 5 Hearts against the PowerOrb is gone. Now correctly system recognise damage to player.

Thanks for all your support and feedback. Now let's kill some bad aliens!