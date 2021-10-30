New minigame | Escape: The killer squid

In this game you must reach the goal before time runs out. However, you must meet some rules in order to advance towards the goal. You can only move when the traffic light has turned green, if you move during the red light, you will be eliminated.

When the traffic light is red, the doll will turn and eliminate the player who is moving, so be very careful

We have added 5 nice skins, in addition to solving many bugs that have been reported to us.



We greatly appreciate that you report bugs and errors, the fastest way to contact us is by DM on our Twitter: @FigthersOn

Thank you very much to all: HAVE FUN!