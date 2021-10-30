Weekly Progress Report #64

Made a new level this week. This level meant that I had to update the Level Select to include another science experiment in the "Science Wing" of the ship. Here's a preview of the new experiment: "The Shaker".
Right now I'm working on some new level ideas. They're a bit more complicated than the average level, so they might take me a while to complete, but hopefully you'll enjoy them when they're ready!.
New Level: Light 'em Up (Level 54)
Would've made this a gif, but I don't wanna spoil anything about this level.
Changelog
- NEW LEVEL: Added "Light 'em Up" level (Level 54)
- CONTENT: Added new science experiment to the science section of the level select.
- BUG FIX: Steam uploads will now retry if they don't complete properly.
- CREDITS: Added list of assets used to the credits.
- DEV: Experimenting with some stuff for new levels.
- BUG FIX: Fix bug in Light 'em Up replays [spoiler]where the candle flames weren't properly reset.[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update