Weekly Progress Report #64

Made a new level this week. This level meant that I had to update the Level Select to include another science experiment in the "Science Wing" of the ship. Here's a preview of the new experiment: "The Shaker".



Right now I'm working on some new level ideas. They're a bit more complicated than the average level, so they might take me a while to complete, but hopefully you'll enjoy them when they're ready!.

New Level: Light 'em Up (Level 54)



Would've made this a gif, but I don't wanna spoil anything about this level.

Changelog