PogoChamp update for 30 October 2021

Weekly Progress Report #64

Weekly Progress Report #64

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made a new level this week. This level meant that I had to update the Level Select to include another science experiment in the "Science Wing" of the ship. Here's a preview of the new experiment: "The Shaker".



Right now I'm working on some new level ideas. They're a bit more complicated than the average level, so they might take me a while to complete, but hopefully you'll enjoy them when they're ready!.

New Level: Light 'em Up (Level 54)



Would've made this a gif, but I don't wanna spoil anything about this level.

Changelog

  • NEW LEVEL: Added "Light 'em Up" level (Level 54)
  • CONTENT: Added new science experiment to the science section of the level select.
  • BUG FIX: Steam uploads will now retry if they don't complete properly.
  • CREDITS: Added list of assets used to the credits.
  • DEV: Experimenting with some stuff for new levels.
  • BUG FIX: Fix bug in Light 'em Up replays [spoiler]where the candle flames weren't properly reset.[/spoiler]

