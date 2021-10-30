Logic World v0.90.1 is now available

It's been one week since Logic World came out, and what a week! As of this morning we've sold two thousand copies of Logic World - literally double our optimistic, best-case-scenario prediction for week one. Thank you so much to everybody who's supported us and bought a copy. You are making our dreams come true.

We're going to repay your kindness with many many updates to Logic World, all of them free and all of them awesome. That starts literally right now, as update 0.90.1 is now available for download!

0.90.1 Changelog

Horrible critical issues

Fixed being unable to load a world when the system language is set to Slovak or Czech (#91)

Fixed being unable to load a world when the local network does not support IPv6

Tweaks

Added a little "Are you sure you want to quit the game?" confirmation popup when you press "Quit Game" in the pause menu. Like all confirmation popups in Logic World, this can be skipped by holding shift while you click the button.

Moved some buttons around on the error screen

Added a button on the main menu to open the Creation Hub

Various aesthetic tweaks to the Languages menu

Color Picker RGB/HSV sliders are now shown by default (previously they were hidden by default and had to be manually expanded)

Renamed the secret setting MHG.Networking.Secret.InternetProtocol to MHG.Networking.Secret.InternetProtocolOverride. The client will now select an appropriate protocol by default.

Renamed the server config value InternetProtocol to InternetProtocolOverride. The server will now select an appropriate protocol by default.

Added server config value: AllowConnectionsFromADifferentGameVersion

The gameinfo command now prints the commit sha and the date/time at which the commit was made

Doubled the placing range of Fixed Placement Points (at the top of Mounts and Flags)

Fully disabled Unity analytics and hardware reporting

The default bindings for Increase/Decrease Multi-Wire Placing Offset now include options to use Q/E in addition to scroll up/down. You will need to reset these settings to use the new default bindings.

Buffers

Renamed Buffer to "Fast Buffer"

Tweaked Fast Buffer geometry and colors

Added new "Buffer" component, which is like a Fast Buffer but it has an output peg and has a delay of one tick. Buffers are smaller than Fast Buffers, and can be fine-rotated.

Modding

Fixed the game not loading C# code files

Added the following interfaces to LogicAPI: ICustomDataManager, ICustomDataManagerFactory

Added the following interfaces to LogicAPI.Server: IPeg, IInputPeg, IOutputPeg, ILogicManager, IWorldMutationManager

Localization

Added work-in-progress translations for the following languages:

Bulgarian

Chinese (simplified)

Croation

Czech

Dutch

Estonian

Finnish

French

German

Hebrew

Hungarian

Japanese

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Slovak

Swedish

Ukrainian

Thank you to all the volunteer translators! You people absolutely rock!

Bugz

Fixed Relays not propagating the signal in some situations where multiple connected relays opened in the same tick (#111)

Fixed sometimes failing to start the integrated server because the chosen port was in use. Previously we used an available TCP port; now we correctly use an available UDP port.

Fixed circuit boards flying away like a butterfly when you try to place them on the bottom of a Mount or Flag

Fixed Multi-Select still using Z after the initial state entry if Multi-Select was rebound to a different control

Fixed being able to make Circuit Boards so dark the grid lines disappear

What's Next

We'll be releasing 0.90.2 sometime next week, and then we are finally taking a damn vacation. 0.90.2 will be the last update for a while. Let us know in the comments of this post what fixes and tweaks you'd most like to see in that update.

Happy Halloween!