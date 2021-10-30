Crab Game Launch Update

Hey everyone,

Hope you're all chillin. Thanks for a great launch, I had a lot of fun seeing the crazy lobbies.

Thanks for all the bug reports and issues found, I've updated the game a couple times, and a bunch of things have been fixed (see below).

One of the biggest changes is that server should be better able to handle a lot of people now. I've currently set the cap to 40 players, but if it plays well without lag, we can slowly increase it to see how well it holds up.

Patch notes

Optimized networking and bandwitdth usage, servers should hopefully hold up better now

You can now turn off chat in Game Settings

Lobby names now use profanity filter

Tile drive would sometimes kill the winners, that has been fixed now

Updated some of the music

Changed the way movement updates are received. This can cause players to appear laggy from far away, but is a necessary change to allow more players in a single server. I'd love feedback on this.

Fixed an issue where you could not kick / ban dead players

Fixed an issue where you could not get the correct lobby ID if you were not host

Fixed an issue where you would spawn in lava on Lanky Lake lol

Fixed an issue where Bomb Tag timer would go on for much longer even though there were no bombs

Fixed some buggy UI buttons and scrolling

When typing in chat, you will no longer move around

Crouch spamming has been nerfed

A bunch of other small bugs and issues

Server list shows if your version is compatible with the server version or not.

Thanks everyone for reporting bugs and helping me fix these issues!

Mac and Linux

I will be getting this on Steam shortly. For now you can get the builds here, but I can't guarantee it works at all.

https://danidev.itch.io/crab-game-mac-linux