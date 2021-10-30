Preview Build #02 on Update v1.2.0 now available! - New AI

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Soldiers,

a new Preview build is now available in the development branch!

updated big overview map is always available

updated 3D Mission Objectives

added new experimental AI

Please be aware, the new AI is highly work in progress and can cause performance issues or not behave correctly in all situations. This new version is far more reactive to player actions and what other AI is doing around them. Please share your toughts on this version of the AI. Is this the right direction or what should be changed?

Please provide feedback on any bugs or broken features in this preview build!

How to access the pewview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

