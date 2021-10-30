2021.10.30.625 - Removed any token functionality from the build on Steam

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We're pushing an emergency build based on request from Valve to make sure comply with their rules and guidelines, which at this time unfortunately means removing any token functionality from the build. We might not need to necessarily remove everything, but we're being proactive and removing everything we can as a first step - we can always refine this later.

The functionality is conditionally compiled out, so it's not present in the build at all.

You can also learn more about the situations here: https://wiki.neos.com/Neos_Credits/Steam_Changes

New Features:

Added TokensEnabled LogiX node

-- This provides whether tokens are supported by the user running the build

-- This provides whether tokens are supported by the user running the build Added TokensSupportedDriver component

-- This allows driving a bool depending whether the local user uses a build that supports the token functionality

Tweaks: