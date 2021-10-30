PATCH 0.21.10.30

Full Patch Log for 0.21.10.30

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Fixed not being able to pick up items that are underwater.

• Blueberries health stat typo changed from 90 to 5.

• You can now stack food items with different freshness stats with the lower stat taking ownership.

• Fixed an issue with large player bases not loading for clients.

• Updated RU and DA translations.

• Fixed quests not showing on quest board if being loaded.

• Added Crazy Town quest which is now fully functional.

• Added searchable objects - these give an item on search completion.

• Fixed being able to place floating doors in hatchways.

• Halloween quest updated.

• The Blood Chest quest updated.

• Searching UI improvements.

• Item Popup menu UI Improvements.

• Item quick actions added.

• Shift button + right click to pickup items is no longer bound to sprint key bind.

• Radiation Multiplier added to server settings.

• Build distance restriction added to Wooden Poles.

• The games Pak files are now compressed to reduce used disk space.

• Deployables placed too far away from buildable structures or a area banner now decay overtime on dedicated servers, an icon will be displayed if the object is affected by decay.

• Characters too far away from buildable structures or a area banner now take damage overtime on dedicated servers.

• Added new seasonal item - Halloween Doormat.

• Added new seasonal item - Halloween Cookies.

• Fixed foliage regrowing through bases.

• Increase spawn chance for bunker keycard segment one.

• Refurb kits no longer reset item perks when being used.

I do apologise for the large update sizes as I optimize the packaging settings for the game.

The Halloween event runs until the 3rd so make sure you jump in and check it out before its gone.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.