Animalia Survival update for 30 October 2021

new connection tests - Patch 1.4.7.4

[h1]Hello wild friends!

Connections

In this update, we have made some connection adjustments that will be in testing for bulk connections to servers.

As of now, we will be starting a test, so if there are issues related to bad connections and worse lag experience, we will be going back to the previous version and will be making new adjustments.

And if there are other bugs, we will be waiting for feedback from everyone.

Thanks!

High Brazil

