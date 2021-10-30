Early Access Patch - 06

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the error that a player can stock more than 99 ingots in the ore-smelting oven.

Fixed the error that allows a player to catch debug items in some fishing spots.

Fixed the movement error of Red when planting seeds.

Fixed translation errors for some in-game text and item names.

Changes:

Weapons and armors can now be placed in the Delivery Box.

The character's level display has been changed to the following:

Red : Adventurer Rank

Rit, Ruti : Reputation Level

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

Have a happy Halloween!

