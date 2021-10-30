Further Main Menu Fixes and Misc Bug fixes - 0.7.129.4

Happy Halloween

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

The new resized Treasure Island will be coming in early next week Monday-Tuesday as an additional map anyone can "playtest" and give feedback it will be targeted to completely replace the vanilla open world map within a month.























UI Changes W.I.P's

(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]

Read the post below for more details

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/4893716326539063684

Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA

Old save files will work with this new build

Change list

New Operator Weapon Customization UI in (Will be finalized on Monday with icons)

Hooked up logic to stop the BG music when opening a video browser in the main menu

Added hover tip to Framerate on Video Options to illustrate which options can increase GPU utilization because of how expensive it is

Updated VSync to default FPS limit to 60fps when turned on for new installs

Updated the weapon customization widget to lock out attachments that are higher level than the gun

Added 4K loading screens + intro screen more work needed to fix clipping in some cases

Updated Advanced options to categorize the most expensive options at the bottom

Fixed the VSync option on the Main Menu not applying live

Disabled Framerate limit when Vsync is on

Fixed the FPS Limiter option in the new Video Options widget to properly update rather than requiring restart

'Magazine Switch' reload animation no longer will re-call the 'look at gun' animation if you exit weapon customization before the reload finishes

'Stop Looking at Gun' animation will no longer interrupt reload animation if you stop customizing while reloading after magazine switch

Input mode properly switched when entering Customization mode, so you no longer need to click the mouse an extra time

Added logic to prevent entering Customization mode while reloading

Sizebox for operator name on greeting of main menu to stop large names from breaking the menu

Locked 'filming mode' keybinds in the Open World Master (and Z variant) behind the Filming Mode bool (Num pad keys shouldn't jump the camera around anymore)

Added a slider to the Scaling Widget for scaling the top left (updates when releasing mouse, instead of immediately on drag)

Intro video will be moved to a new section for when you start a new game starting Monday for our "Seasons" of content to highlight new things we are working on similar to call of duty seasons.

Increased Weapon Range when in Operator mode to stop bullets from despawning when firing long distances

Fixed the spawn pod Elias reported (in G2 Construction)

Made move endpoints double-size if in Operator mode

Main Menu Options Bugfix for options not being applied properly (Only posted on Discord Announcements)

Main Menu text and borders adjusted to make them more visible in lower graphics configurations (Only posted on Discord Announcements)





Things not live yet for Operator

Operator Customization for his/her look will come in a latter patch (Pending when all CERC units are revised)

Select Abilities builder (During the 2 week period)

Weapon Leveling System (During the 2 week period, right now all weapons are power leveled to max level so that the operator can use to access all attachments)

Hybrid Scope and M203 are disabled while we work to fully implement them (During the 2 week period)

Firing from Helicopters/Controlling the Operator while being a passenger on a vehicle in general (During the 2 week period)

Swimming ( No ETA Yet)

More Weapon Support (At least 4-6 weapons are planned with more coming over development.)

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! ːWinterSmileː

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/