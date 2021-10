Hello everyone ~!

We made a new DLC for this Halloween

This new DLC includes a new way to play, I hope you can like ~!

Let me introduce this simple game

We need to put the randomly refreshed cats into the box. Once the cats in the box are connected into a line, whether vertical or horizontal, it will be eliminated. Well, it's that simple. We also prepared a motion chart to describe our play. Have a good time ~!