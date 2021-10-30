Oct 30th - Death Carnival x Halloween Party

Happy Halloween to all those in the Underworld and Upperworld! Join us this week for a very special Halloween Party with ghosts and pumpkins. (Yes the war between them is over, so it's time to celebrate.) So come hang out or play three new mini games for guild coupon rewards. You can access it every day after 8.00pm from Ichijo's noodle shop. The level cap is also reaised to 45. Hope you all have a wonderful creepy-scary-holliday!
ps. Death Carnival itself is a special holliday stage which will be recurring with new theme and new additional games on other hollidays.
Patch Notes v7.44
- Added a special event : Death Carnevil x Halloween Party (Accessible via Open Hunt with Steve, requires 1 Hunter Pass)
Added new mini game: Paint Cannon.
Added new mini game: Carnevil Maze.
Added new mini game: Haunted House.
Increase Level Cap to level 45.
Updated Voodoo Doll and Ouija Triangle's icons and added 5 Vit to them.
Added Killjoy's Hallow weapon.
Changed Alliance anima to "Temporary adds (10-30)% DEF when healed by a member of your guild."
Changed Vindicator anima to "Temporary adds (10-50)% ATK stats when a guild member is dead."
Fixed Bifron’s passive skill, PhaseShift, that did not work properly.
Fixed Wiktor’s BloodFang incorrect % drain.
Adjusted all Halloween Weapons to have 9% HP and MP Drain.
