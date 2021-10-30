Oct 30th - Death Carnival x Halloween Party

Happy Halloween to all those in the Underworld and Upperworld! Join us this week for a very special Halloween Party with ghosts and pumpkins. (Yes the war between them is over, so it's time to celebrate.) So come hang out or play three new mini games for guild coupon rewards. You can access it every day after 8.00pm from Ichijo's noodle shop. The level cap is also reaised to 45. Hope you all have a wonderful creepy-scary-holliday!

ps. Death Carnival itself is a special holliday stage which will be recurring with new theme and new additional games on other hollidays.

Patch Notes v7.44

Added a special event : Death Carnevil x Halloween Party (Accessible via Open Hunt with Steve, requires 1 Hunter Pass)