Sands of Aura - Patch Notes 0.01.05 Combat Update #1

Greetings Knight-To-Be,

The main focus for this patch is to begin addressing a combination of Combat Feel & Responsiveness. Thus this will be our first attempt at updating Combat to foster a better experience.

Below you’ll find that we have made some adjustments to certain weapon attacks to better understand how to properly improve this experience. As well as a number of other actions that generated a ‘sluggish’ feeling. We hope the changes will improve the responsiveness of combat and address other issues based upon community feedback.

Please take the opportunity to try them out and provide us with your thoughts! We will continue adjusting and implementing changes to improve the overall combat experience.

In the meantime, we are still addressing other concerns and we are continuously taking your feedback and reports into consideration. Please take a moment to go over what we have addressed below.

Combat

Combat ‘Feel’ & Responsiveness

Weapon Changes

1H Slash initial attack is now faster

1H Stab initial attack is now faster

2H Stab initial and third attacks are now faster

Glaive initial and sprint attacks are now faster

Damage numbers for the above attacks have been slightly adjusted to account for the increased speed of attacks

Healing

You can now interrupt (animation cancel) a heal by dodging. Once you have reached a point in the heal animation, it will lock the action until completion.

The above change is that we want to allow the player to make reflexive decisions but also understand that their actions choices are a choice.

Lantern Block/Parry

Greatly increased the animation speed of the beginning and ending of a block to improve responsiveness, as well as to lock the player less

You can now cancel attacks’ and heals’ initial action by blocking

Will now instantly block damage, but Lantern Parry must still be timed properly to occur

Blocking can now be canceled by Dodging

Removed the ‘dropping’ of block on a successful parry

Actions which attempt to ‘queue’ up immediately after starting will no longer queue. This results in an action only occurring once if you spam press the action waiting for it to occur

Improved visual and audio sync of player attacks

Improved responsiveness to inputs while the player is staggered or stunned

Included a camera shake for feedback when hitting enemies

Fixed a bug that allowed the Radiation Pommel Effect to deal unintended damage to neutral NPCs. Causing them to become hostile unintentionally. This damage is now only applied when the NPCs are hostile to you.

Fixed a bug where the Noxious Priests would not slow the player when they were within the expected range

Fixed issue causing certain characters to scale up each time the player Rested

Encounters

The Belfry Priests

Implemented boundaries to prevent that bosses from falling off the arena onto unreachable ledges

Alaira, The Lady of Hurwell

Health Bar properly displays the name and title

Prevents players from leaving the boss arena before defeating her, or die trying

Fixed issue where Alaira could spawn in unintended portions of the boss arena

Ubaani, The Sole Golem Corrupt

Health Bar properly displays the name and title

???? Encounter

Renamed to “Sanctum Beast”

Knight at Starspire Church

Renamed to “Ulgar, The Unrested”

Cinderwarden Greckko

Properly named “Greckko, The Cinderwarden”

Tannen, The Mad Alchamect

Is now known as Tannen, The Panic-Stricken, during the encounter

Implemented boundaries to prevent Tannen from falling out of the boss arena.

Fixed an issue where Tannen could save his position outside of the intended boss arena

Fixed the soft-lock on the Tannen encounter that could occur if the game was closed mid-sequence

Quests

Fixed issue where “Emerald Flame, Ember Heart” was not properly completing

Fixed issue where the gate in front of Mott at Paragon’s Rest would remain closed, preventing progress after defeating Tannen

Added additional details to the Quest Journal to better direct the player after defeating Tannen, The Panic-Stricken

Fixed issue where Mott could repeat his dialogues

Fixed issue where quest related objects for the “Sand-Soaked” quest did not properly remove from your inventory after completing the objective

Fixed issue where Sir Gideon would repeat his dialogue after completing “The Armistice” quest

Fixed Auggie’s Prayer Dialogue from playing again after completing the event

Fixed issue where dialogue intended to be played outside the church could trigger while climbing on the rocks below

Islands & Environments

Fixed issue where Felker would repeat his “Approach” Dialogue on future visits

Updated Felker’s Approach Dialogue for Paragon’s Rest

Fixed missing collisions at Paragon’s Rest that allowed players to get under the island or enter unintended areas

Fixed various collisions at The Paragon’s Rest that caused the player to be stuck

Fixed the issue where the state of the bridge in Paragon’s Rest did not save.

Fixed various art assets at The Paragon’s Rest that did not appear correctly

Fixed camera collisions at top of The Belfry tower

Fixed missing collisions at The Ruins of Hurwell around the forge

Fixed an unintended shortcut found in The Cinderhold

Fixed various collisions at The Cinderhold that caused the player to be stuck

Fixed collision on the elevator at The Cinderhold

Fixed an issue that caused objects did not properly block Greckko’s Laser at The Cinderhold

Fixed collision outside of Tupi’s Home where players could get on the top in the air

Benches in The Church at Starspire no longer applies physics

Removed “Cannot Board Grainwake” at docks where the Grainwake is not present

Fixed missing collisions at The Grave that did not properly block the boat

Visual Effects

Updated Visuals of the Sand Ocean in the Main Menu

Improved the ‘glitter’ appearance of the Sand Ocean in game

Improved Attack VFX

Audio

Adjusted 3D SFX that is only playing out of the Left Speaker to properly play on both

Fixed an issue causing the Monstrous Mimosa to constantly play a heartbeat sound every time it attempted to heal you.

User Interface

Keybind Support

We recognize that our key mapping feature could be greatly improved upon. We are working towards completing this feature to be seamless as well as incorporating suggestions on improvements from the community. In the meantime we will provide some small hotfixes and changes as we continue to perfect this feature.

Added the ability to rebind the movement keys.

Fixed an issue where you could leave the keybinding menu with unbound actions

Fixed an issue where certain unrecognized keys on a keyboard during rebind would crash the game.

Fixed the Rune Carver menu navigation after cancelling an action or leaving the window

Fixed the Confirmation Window to properly notify the removal of Spellblade Gems when removing the Gems from the Rune Carver

Fast travel interface no longer refers to “Resonance Bells” as “Dock Lamps”

Performance & Stability

Improved performance of the sand ocean for players on low and medium quality settings. This should boost fps while sailing in the Sea of Sand.

Fixed missing prerequisites when launching the game from the Epic Store that resulted in a crash.

Addressed the issue from a particle system that did not properly clean up after using Spellblade

Fixed an issue when level streaming islands caused a crash while exiting the game from the options menu

Fixed several bugs that could cause the game to crash while exiting

Addressed the issue that could crash the game when cancelling an action at the Rune Carver or changing the focus after cancelling an action

Addressed the issue where the Rune Carver menu was constantly rebuilding its interface buttons

The interface now checks for any unused interface menus to clean up after exiting the menus

Keep those reports and feedback coming! We appreciate everything you are sharing with us. We can not understate how important your feedback, reports, and Steam Reviews are to us.

Thank you for playing,

-Chashu Entertainment