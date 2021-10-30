STARLIGHT: Eye of The Storm - FULL RELEASE LAUNCHED!

FULL RELEASE LAUNCHED

We're proud to announce that Starlight: Eye of the Storm has transitioned from Early Access into Full Release!

We're glad to receive all the feedback we had over the last 8 months. Originally, the Early Access period was set to be only at 3 months. However, we decided to revamp the core Campaign Missions which then set us back by a few months; those precious months are what it took for us to create a proper Campaign, with some storytelling elements as well.

Early Access Holders

Thanks to your support, you'll be automatically upgraded to Full Release without any charge.

Near Future

This is not the end for Starlight: Eye of the Storm. Expect to hear from us on new in-game contents, asset DLCs, bug fixes, and many more. There's already a set of features we want to implement after-release. We'd have put them in but we're required to code freeze as part of the full release procedures.

P.S. Folks who are holding the "Press" key may either unsubscribe from the betas or continue as normal. We'll make sure everyone gets the same update from now on.

Conclusion

We'll be providing more details in a separate announcement as a patch reveal to account fully what we've improved, added or removed over the last 3 months at least after the final Early Access patch.

For now, enjoy the new Campaign Mode!

CHEERS!!!

The STARLIGHT: Eye of The Storm Team