Update: 0.4.29.154 - Rebalancing of Weapons

Hey everyone!

In this patch we wanted to look into the weapon balance.

More specifically we wanted to ensure that every gun in Polygon, has a distinct feel and purpose. We will be shifting the characteristics of most guns, but also leaving clear weaknesses to achieve this goal.

Of course, these changes may not be perfect, but we will be watching very closely, and will be ready to make any corrections if needed. If you wish to give feedback on these changes, feel free to join our discord and let us know!

[discord.gg/PolygonOfficial](discord.gg/PolygonOfficial)

Damage Multipliers

Upper Arm Damage Modifier: 0.85 --> 1.0;

Lower Arm Damage Modifier: 0.85 --> 0.93;

Leg Damage Modifier: 0.8 --> 0.75;

AK47

Damage: 31 --> 34;

Total Ammo: 300 --> 240;

Accuracy from the hip increased by 25%;

Recoil increased by 5%;

Range decreased by 50%;

M16

Rate of Fire: 630 --> 700;

Damage: 26 --> 25;

Hip Accuracy decreased by 25%;

Range decreased by 30%;

SCAR-H

Damage: 35 --> 40;

Total Ammo: 200 --> 220;

Range decreased by 30%;

AK12

Damage: 28 --> 25;

Rate of Fire: 600 --> 670;

Hip Accuracy increased by 20%;

Recoil decreased by 5%;

Range decreased by 30%;

AK74M

Rate of Fire: 630 --> 650;

Speed Modifier: 1,0 --> 1,05;

Hip Accuracy increased by 7%;

Range decreased by 30%;

G36C

Damage: 26 --> 25;

Rate of Fire: 700 --> 720;

Recoil decreased by 30%;

Range decreased by 30%;

M24

Hip Accuracy increased by 30%;

M14

Damage: 45 --> 47;

Speed Modifier: 0.9 --> 0.95;

Magazine Size: 10 --> 15;

Hip Accuracy increased by 40%;

Recoil increased by 5%;

VSS

Damage: 32 --> 34;

Range increased by 15%;

Glock 17

Damage: 25 --> 27;

Range decreased by 30%;

Colt 1911

Damage: 32 --> 36;

Hip Accuracy increased by 15%;

Recoil increased by 20%;

Range decreased by 30%;