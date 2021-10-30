Notes from the Glitchscape

Coming in with the Friday evening update to the Beta build.

We were focused on some optimization and other non-bug issues this week, so we didn't get to a TON of bug fixes, but you should find:

some subtitle fixes (thanks for those reports!)

the Clerk should no longer disappear sometimes

Playstation Controller buttons should now show properly when remapping controls

some typo fixes

various error message fixes and other minor bugs

There's also a few minor art updates.

There's definitely still some known issues such as the Cool Zone problems.

This week also involved some refactoring of how the game project files are organized, which may have introduced some new bugs. We'd love any help tracking those down across the game (and we're very sorry if any of them are game-breakers!).

Thanks so much for your continued help; we love seeing the comments and screenshots and such here, and definitely encourage you to keep sharing your favourite parts of the game alongside the bugs! <3