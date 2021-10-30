The NEW and OLD Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7628794 · Last edited 30 October 2021 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello again, faithful.

WELCOME BACK.

Now, before we get started. You may have heard that we released DUSK for Nintendo Switch today.

Normally we wouldn't post about another game platform here on Steam, but...

A. It's relevant and B. Check out this sick trailer we made:

Now why is that relevant?

Because AS PROMISED we're bringing features from the Nintendo Switch version of DUSK back to the PC version! And we're starting that... TODAY.

WEAPON WHEEL

(Hold Q to use)



IMPROVED WORLD MAP

(Easier to read and easier to use)



BETTER CONTROLLER BINDINGS

(even DualShock 4 support)



THE CLASSIC HUD

(One for each episode)



We've also added TWO NEW accessibility features.

AUTO-HOP and AUTO-CLIMB.

_Tired of mashing the space bar to bunny hop? WELL NOW YOU DON'T HAVE TO.

Don't want to hold WALK to use the climbing powerup? THEN DON'T._

Both of these options are available NOW

Also we finally made a bundle with AMID EVIL and ULTRAKILL

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/11357/New_Blood_FPS_Trilogy/

And DUSK merch is back in stock.

Now that all this stuff is FINALLY out of the way...

We can get back to working on the remaining SDK features and Steam Workshop support.

And boy oh boy is that workshop going to come pre loaded with some GOODIES.

SOON™

