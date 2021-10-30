LOVE BAKUDAN Version 2.0 is LIVE!

Version 2.0 of LOVE BAKUDAN is finally LIVE! With this update comes a big batch of new content, some QoL tweaks, and - as far as we know - all bug/typo fixes to boot. Read on below to see the particulars...

- NEW EXTRA SCENES -

A whopping 28 new Extra scenes have been added to the game, 100% free of charge! Chinami, Hazuki Mishima, and Ayame Tokugawa now have their own dedicated extras to enjoy. Each main love interest also has two new extras each; come and see what your favourite characters have been getting up to as of late!

These new scenes are unlocked by the following methods:

Chinami - finish Angel's route.

Ayame - finish Yuki's route.

Hazuki - finish Teru's route.

Main Cast - by completing their respective routes.

If you had already finished these routes prior to this update, the extras should be immediately available to read.

- DARK MODE -

Reading your dirty book collection just got a little comfier. We appreciated all the feedback we got regarding them, and we listened to the main request - which was a dark mode! The erotic novels now include a black background option, which you can now change to as you see fit. With this handy addition, now is the perfect time to re-read some of your favourite erotic novels, or crack open the books you haven't gotten around to looking at yet!

- JUKEBOX -

A jukebox function that allows you to listen to the soundtrack of LOVE BAKUDAN at any time. Though it's not just a straightforward music player; Akiyama's very own Sei Itou listens along with you! She has a little comment relating to every single one of the game's 80+ songs, so dip in and see what she has to say sometime. The jukebox is unlockable once you complete your first route. If you completed a route prior to this update, the jukebox should be immediately available to check out.

- GENERAL FIXES -

Two game interrupting bugs have been fixed in Sei and Akane's routes. Thank you to everyone who reported these!

General typing errors and formatting have been fixed.

Transitions of sprites have been made smoother.

Various sound effects and songs have been changed.

The Extra Scenes page has been overhauled with a sleek new look!

Ah, and there's a single new line of dialogue in Teru's route...

Thank you so much for all of the patience, feedback, reviews and support you've shown us these past few months. The outpouring of support has meant the world to our tiny team. We truly hope you enjoy the new additions to LOVE BAKUDAN.

If you'd like to keep up with Noodletub Games and what we're brewing up next, we update the most consistently on Twitter. Come follow us over at @noodletub!

Thank you all for playing, and we hope you continue to enjoy LOVE BAKUDAN!

NOTE: If you find any other game interrupting bugs, please let us know via the Steam community or our Twitter.