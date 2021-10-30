New Screensaver: DEADLINE

It's Hallowe'en, a time of creepy things, but nothing actually scary. Plastic spiders are not scary, and neither are pubs that put fake spider webs in the window. Sexy nurse can be scary, but frequently isn't; the whole cat ears thing I don't understand but I am not one to fear the incomprehensible.

But you know what is scary? Death. Specifically, your death.

So! The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion now has a new screensaver, entitled DEADLINE, designed to show the passing of time and the miserable grind of life. Set it active, and you will gain an uncomfortable awareness of just how long you have left in the only world you have ever known*. Or maybe a comforting awareness- as Earl Brutus once said, life's too long.

Enter your birthdate, country of birth, and sex (if you choose), and the software will estimate the date of your death. Then, get a live countdown to that day, in hours, every time you view your screensaver. Or, use it to keep track of when a celebrity you hate is going to die! Or your boss, or husband, or whoever- as long as you buy the software I don't really care what you do with it.

Happy Hallowe'en!

Ed / Jean-Paul Software

P.S. according to the statistics I plugged into this Rupert Murdoch should be dead right now.