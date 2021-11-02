Patch notes 1.3

Combat

Battle scene revamp - now you don’t know what you’re fighting until the fight starts. It’s fair this way because the enemy won’t know what hit it either.

Shieldbreaker and Bleed SFX - clank, splosh, woosh. New SFX when you and the wolfies are using your abilities.

User Interface

Meal icon for fruits - Gordon Ramsay who? We do our own plating here!

Filter portraits for Journal - we figured that Atlas doesn’t draw in color, so we made it more sketchy. In case it wasn’t sketchy enough.

Map & Overworld

It’s all about berries and potions this time and the TL;DR is as follows

Sprite change on use - both the berries bush and the potion cabinet will switch to their empty state once you consume their contents like a madman.

Refresh berries/potions on new day - no worries though, they will replenish the next day because Malus is a world of abundance and riches.

Restrict use of berries / potion cabinet when slots are full - however, because excess is never good, you can only carry so much at one time.

Camping

Auto open journal after clicking ‘rest for the night’ - aight, we got it, it was confusing despite the step by step tutorial Lilith-sama gives you on your first night. We made it so that your Journal will open automatically when you go to rest for the night, so you keep up with Atlas’ notes.

Bonus

Fix’d typo “use” to “us” - Lilith now makes sense in the last (current) bit of dialogue. Use us though. For good deeds, of course.

Random sprite on scene entry - no explanation for this one, just wanted to point out that there’s an Easter Egg. Let us know if you spot it! ^^