GOO2 | Patch v2.0.74

We have just published another update for the GOO2 beta to fix some known issues. Thanks to all players who helped report or discover these issues:

[ v2.0.74 ]

• FIXED: Weekly server/browser issue.

• FIXED: Issues with Crit Chance.

• FIXED: Issues with Crit Damage.

• FIXED: Issues with Survival Mode + DMG @ Wave Start.

• FIXED: Issues with Large/Small Dino Damages.

• FIXED: Issues with increased Ammo Capacity.

• FIXED: Navigation issue with "Big Dino".

• FIXED: Issues with T-Rex Physics Asset.

• ADJUSTED: LargeDino bonus to Steggo.

• ADJUSTED: LargeDino bonus to Rex.

• ADJUSTED: LargeDino bonus to Trike.

• ADJUSTED: LargeDino bonus to Namor.

The next patch (v.2.0.75) is going to be one of our largest yet and expected to debut as the Official Release of Guardians of Orion (Phase 2). If you have any issues please reach out directly via Discord, Twitter, Support Email.

Thank you!

Guardians of Orion (Phase 2) @ Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/407840/

ORION: Prelude @ Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/104900

DANKIE @ Twitter

https://twitter.com/dankiedev

DANKIE @ Discord

https://discord.gg/cY5XHC3