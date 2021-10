6.2.1 Environmental Effects

10/29/2021

v6.2.1 Environmental Effects

New Features:

Environmental effects have been added. (see below for details)

Improved crime formula for bank account. (the negative effect of

having a large bank account has been substantially increased,

but this negative effect is now divided by your police force

and a small portion of your military)

Environmental Effects:

Hundreds of skills can now affect temperature, humidity, visibility,

clutter, and realism during battle. (equipment influence, party comments,

and AI responses to the environment will arrive in a later update)

Fire skills greatly raise visibility.

Fire skills moderately raise temperature.

Fire skills moderately lower humidity.

Ice skills moderately lower temperature.

Powerful lightning skills slighty raise temperature.

Powerful lightning skills slighty raise visibility.

Earth skills greatly increase clutter.

Wind skills moderately lower humidity.

Wind skills slighty lower temperature.

Water skills greatly increase humidity.

Water skills slightly lower temperature.

Dark skills moderately lower visibility.

Holy spells greatly raise visibility.

Holy spells moderately lower realism.

Thread spells greatly raise realism.

Some philistine skills slighty raise realism.

Some philistine skills slightly lower realism.

Volleys of arrows slighty increases clutter.

Bleed effects slighty increase clutter.

Dagger's Smoke Bomb greatly lowers visibility.

Dagger's Smoke Bomb slightly increases clutter.

All potions slightly to moderately increase clutter.

Ice and Lightning bombs slighty to moderately increase clutter.

Living bombs slightly increase temperature.

Living bombs slightly lower visibility.

(if something is AoE, double its raising/lowering logic)

(if sometihng is internalized, like soul frost or corrupt, then

there's little to no environmental effect)

Effects from one battle do not transfer to another. (but maps do have

a default starting amount)

Higher temperatures significantly reduces stamina regen.

Higher temperatures significantly increases chance for burning.

Higher temperatures slighty reduce stagger and knock down resistance.

Higher temperatures slighty increases fire damage taken.

Higher temperatures slightly reduces water damage taken.

Higher temperatures significantly reduces ice damage taken.

Lower temperatures slighty reduces mana regen.

Lower temperatures greatly increases chance for freezing.

Lower temperatures significantly increases chance for freezing.

Lower temperatures slighty reduces fire damage taken.

Lower temperatures significantly increase water damage taken.

Higher humidity significantly reduces stamina regen.

Higher humidity significantly reduces chance for burning.

Higher humidity slightly increases lightning damage taken.

Higher humidity slightly reduces fire damage taken.

Lower humidity significantly increase chance for burning.

Lower humidity slightly increases fire damage taken.

Lower humidity slightly increases earth damage taken.

Very high brightness slighty reduces chance to hit.

Higher brightness slighty reduces dark and holy damage taken.

Lower brightness significantly reduces chance to hit.

Lower brightness significantly increases holy damage taken.

Lower brightness slightly increases dark damage taken.

Higher clutter slightly reduces chance to hit.

Higher clutter slightly increases chance to evade.

Higher clutter greatly reduces knock down resistance.

Higher clutter significantly reduce stagger resistance.

(clutter is the only effect that can't go in the negative)

Higher realism significantly reduces thread damage taken.

Lower realism significantly increases thread damage taken.

These effects are mostly hidden during battle. (displaying

these effects in battle would be information fatigue)

Misc:

Fixed switches not working properly in some PoBs.

Fixed pathing issue in PoB 2.