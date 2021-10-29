In Silence - Winterland Update

Hello to everyone,
First of all, we hope you are in good health during the pandemic period. We are very happy to announce the contents of our new update to you.
- New Map: Winterland
- New Modes: Chase, Brutal Monster, Hunt
- New Lobby Types: Private, Public
- New Male Character
- New Outfits for Winterland
- New Escape Mechanic
- New 5 Achievements
- New Item: Metal Scrap
- Keybindings
- Better Optimization
- Better Cheat Protection
- Better AI
- Vote Kicking System
- Sliding on frozen grounds
and much more...
Now go and hunt your friends on Winterland!
Changed files in this update