In Silence - Winterland Update

Hello to everyone,

First of all, we hope you are in good health during the pandemic period. We are very happy to announce the contents of our new update to you.

New Map: Winterland

New Modes: Chase, Brutal Monster, Hunt

New Lobby Types: Private, Public

New Male Character

New Outfits for Winterland

New Escape Mechanic

New 5 Achievements

New Item: Metal Scrap

Keybindings

Better Optimization

Better Cheat Protection

Better AI

Vote Kicking System

Sliding on frozen grounds

and much more...

Now go and hunt your friends on Winterland!