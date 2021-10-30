Update #38: Trading Cards, Bug & Card Fixes, Community Wrap-up and the Future!

Hey Folks!

Sorry about no patch last weekend - I needed to take a little time off during the week to recharge. The sprint to get the Tempest out caught up with me - couple that with falling a bit behind on my day job work, the week of rest was needed! But things are ramping back up again. Today there's a few card updates, lots of bug fixes as well. But I also wanted to take the time to do a bit of a “Community Update” of sorts, and highlight some cool things I’ve seen over the last little while. After all that, I’ll highlight what I intend to dive into next! Let’s begin.

Trading Cards!

Someone in the Discord mentioned Steam Trading Cards this week, and asked if Vault was going to get them at all. To be honest, I’ve never really interacted too much with that area of Steam, so I didn’t know too much about them! I dove into the knowledgbase, asked around a little in the Discord, and hey presto - Trading Cards are good to go!

Well, sorta.

They’re currently in review with Steam! This process should only take another day or two, but you might start to see them pop up as you play over the weekend! There's also Badges, Background and Emotes to collect as well of course - hopefully they’re to everyone's liking!

Again, because I’m pretty new to these systems - if there's anything I can improve upon here just let me know! Happy to take feedback from some Trading Card experts out there!

Community Wrap-up!

So I figured I might try to do this as often as once a month, once every two months maybe. Highlight a few cool things happening around the VotV community, funny memes, fun decks etc that have been shared! The best place for all this is probably the Vault Discord, but of course if you have stuff to submit, please feel free to link it to me anyway you like! I’ve already seen a bunch of killer fan art - love seeing all the creative stuff around the community!

Impossible+ Guide and I50+ Streams

Those who have been around the Subreddit for a little while will probably recognize Breakshifts name! Long time player, Breakshift took the time to put together a great guide on his thoughts when it comes to Impossible+, and the modifiers. They’ve managed to clear I50+ on all characters, on all Specs as well! If you’re interested in starting to Climb the I+ ladder - you should definitely give it a look over!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2639160815

Also, Breakshift has started to do a few I50+ streams from time to time! I try to hang out there where I can, and if you’re interested in seeing high level I+ content - definitely the place to be!

https://www.twitch.tv/the_breakshift

Discord Fun

New community member Trench has been spitting out some great memes which I just had to share here - definitely got a chuckle out of this one!

But it’s not all fun and games. Trench also shared the exact moment where The Enlightened was, just a turn to slow... (it’s happened to us all).

Discord Bot

Since the latest update, I’ve managed (with the help of my web guru!) to get the Discord Bot all updated. If you’re ever wondering about a Card, Artifact or Keyword, the Discord Bot now is fully updated and ready to be queried, day-or-night!

What’s next?

Alright - I promised myself I’d keep this short. So after looking over the list of things to tend to next, two things jump out: new Encounters and the Challenge Coin rework.

New Encounters (and reworks of some old ones that were removed) speak for themselves, but the Challenge Coin rework is going to be a super fun undertaking. The Challenge Coin system in and of itself is great, but its presentation and content (or lack thereof) has been dying for some love. Major plans on this front to really flesh this out with lots of super fun and wacky run modifiers. Of course, this also means new Achivements (and new Deckbacks?).

5th Class?

It’s happening. Still a while of showing too much, but I’ve learnt and setup a lot of systems when doing the Tempest to make things smoother. Expect some more stuff come Q1 next year :)

And of course - I can’t end a Dev Post without a massive thank you for all the love on Vault. Your reviews keep flowing in - I read every single one of them and appreciate them more than you know! I can’t wait for the 500 Review Community reward, it’s going to be awesome. In the meantime, if you’re new here, go grab yourself the 250 reward deckback!!

All for now folks - have a great weekend and may it be filled with satisfying Void kills.

Josh

Card Changes

Now We Wait is now a 0 cost

Lust's Damage and Block have both been increased by 1.

Backpedal's damage increased to 5(8) and has had Swift removed.

Vanguard's Discharge lowered by 1.

Overload has been kicked upstairs to Rare

At the Ready has had its Rage removed, increased Block and Zeal

Keep Pace: Block 6(10). Rage 50%. Purge: Delay Rage 25%(125% and Expel).

Electric Kite now costs 0.

Gathering Storm's Overcharge increased by 1.

Zeal Changes

Hungering Whirl increase to Shock 4

The Zeals in the 7/10 slots which summon random Commons has also now gained "Next card played will cost 1 less."

Salvation Prayer changed to: "Draw 1. Discharge 1: Gain 1 Energy."

Bugs/Tweaks