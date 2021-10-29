Keep the Keep v1.7.0 is out: the Campaign Map and Level Themes!

Greetings, fellow Keepers!

This weekend, we are extremely happy to announce the first release of the big global Campaign Map that is from now on replacing the ugly level list view that we used to have! Here, have a look yourself!

As you can see, there's a way nicer representation of your progress in the game, with both the levels being marked and also the different stages being differentiated from one another - but that is not the only reason we had the map view realised for you!

In fact, the classic linear structure of Campaign levels will eventually be altered significantly by having branches and challenges put aside from the storyline - giving you the opportunity to try and pass them all while not being blocked from following the main events.

Besides, we are going to add AI-driven levels to the Single-player campaign, which will both spice things up and allow you dear players to experience the proper multiplayer gameplay, as well as get prepared for it yourself.

In view of such major events, we shall still announce our first Level Theme update, introducing 4 new skins for the levels, one per season of the year. We are quite aware that the good old Chapel outlook might have gotten you bored by this point, so voila! Behold the majestic Autumn theme:

From now on, it's possible to set a preferred level theme in the Settings screen, so you will always have it displayed in your Editor and Multiplayer games. So please help yourself!

Happy keeping!

Nebulate.me team