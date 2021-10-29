Aquamarine Beta Demo v0.9.7 Patch Notes

Happy Halloween, everyone!

Aquamarine is back in playtest land with a substantial new update for everyone to sink their teeth into. Honestly, the updates and bug fixes here are too numerous to keep track of, so I'll just mark down some of the biggest and most important ones.

Major visual update for the pod sprites, HUD graphics, and general UI design

Fixed bugs that were causing multiple UI menu screens to not update properly

Fixed a bug that was causing the control panel to get stuck on screen

Finished and implemented all story events

Finished and implemented all collectible data, pod hints, and item descriptions

Finished and implemented the "Survival Checklist" objectives system

Finished and implemented all music and sound FX

So basically what our team is doing now is working hard as we can on balancing and polishing the gameplay experience. You could help us immensely with that by filling out this survey after you've played the new build. You can also drop your feedback and bug reports directly into our Discord by pressing "Space" while you've got the game running.

That'll do it for now! Excited to see how this one plays for y'all :)