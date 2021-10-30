Ninshi Masuta is available now!

It is with great joy that we announce that Ninshi Masuta is being released today!

If you are a fan of action games with ninjas, don't waste your time and play Ninshi Masuta, with more than 20 levels and 10 bosses to face.

Ninshi Masuta supports achievements and leaderboards, allowing you to buy your scores and time with your friends and the best players in the world.

If you are a fan of speedrun, the game allows you to display a clock on the screen to try to improve your time.

Furthermore Ninshi Masuta has control support, allowing you to configure the buttons in the way you like.

Don't waste your time and buy the game now, which is 10% off during the week of launch.