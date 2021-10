At the very end of the game, it was possible to cycle the weapons. This would ruin the ending a bit, or even softlock. It has been fixed.

Adjusted some small parameters for Drowned Veins.

Tweaked some parameters for last boss fight. It will attack even more frequently, fly a bit slower, and also lower.

The autorun would be turned off after using the two vertical elevators in Primordial Abyss. Has been fixed.