Halloween 2021 Update

Wow, it's been a long time coming hasn't it? We appreciate all the patience you all have given us through this rough year. Please keep in mind there are still more asset updates to come plus better VR support. We hired an expert to work on that since we're bad at it. The game is also currently 33% off so grab that while you can! Now to really get into it:

UPDATES:

Updated to a new Unity version

Specimen 5 new visual effects.

Specimen 8 reworked mechanically.

Specimen 13 chase updated mechanically - new paths only she can use, rechase support in endless, some combinations allowed.

Husks, Woormy Charles, the Hooked Doll, and the Clown can now appear in endless mode with unique starting rooms.

An endless skip room becomes available from the start when your best score on the leaderboards exceeds 1000.

New leaderboard for Endless Mode - this is the final leaderboard.

Dollhouse inventory shows up in VR

Dollhouse achievements added

Reworked the clock puzzle in The Dollhouse

Added a prompt to the options menu if you cancel with changes made.

A bunch of minor visual & sound effects polish here and there - mostly in the Dollhouse and the Base Mansion.

Added an option called “Reduce Flashing” that should make the game a lot easier to play for people with photosensitive epilepsy or anyone who doesn’t like repeated/fast flashing. It’s not a guarantee, however, so always stop playing immediately if you feel uncomfortable.

Specimen 2, 5, and Monster 5’s speed increased.

BUG FIXES:

Dollhouse - You could backtrack once the KIRAGEN was started and collect the doll for the hellgate chase which made it unintentionally a lot easier.

Dollhouse - Exiting to the main menu during a Spooky dialog cutscene could softlock the game.

Dollhouse - During the spirit seal cutscene you could pause and softlock the game.

Dollhouse - You could re-enter the spirit seal room after the final countdown started causing it to start multiple times and do very weird (broken) things.

Dollhouse - Updated how far away from the camera the Map & Doll are positioned for both VR & wide FOVs to make them less painful to look at.

Dollhouse - Doug’s audio wasn’t set up right so you could hear it through the walls.

VR - Updated how player messages were displayed so that they show up correctly in every mode and also doesn’t show “Sample Text” on start.

VR - Pause menu doesn’t show up in the correct direction with some combinations of Look To Turn & * Turn Snap being on.

There were a bunch of weird issues with skyboxes causing things like the dark area in Specimen 7’s section to look wrong.

Fixed some wonky materials on a number of rooms.

Backtracking through a specific door in Specimen 10’s area connected to the wrong door.

Starting animations were incorrectly set up in the Base Mansion boss fight.

Fixed note materials that had an incorrect draw ordering causing them to appear behind effects.

Bad ending for the base mode had a number of small issues, especially when you were using a wide FOV.

Fixed the collider positioning on some that were incorrectly placed.

Specimen 11’s hallucinations have returned.

Fixed dying in the fun tunnels causing you to crawl in the kill screen and get stuck when restarting/loading the game.

Specimen 8 praises in the Hellgate sequence

Specimen 10’s screen effect broke fog when paused.

Prevent the KIRAGEN from being used again after the Hellgate activates to keep you from getting locked for a few precious seconds.

Hellgate specimen have their correct extra killscreen text now.

Woormy Charles can no longer get you stuck in a corner forever.

Woormy Charles no longer does weird fast slide attacks under some conditions.

Fixed hitting Woormy Charles being weird and unreliable.

Specimen 3 could get stuck on other Specimen 3 and just wiggle back and forth forever in narrow corridors.

Return the fingies to Dollhouse

No Escape logic tightened up, it wasn’t showing up when it should if you hadn’t saved yet.

Fixed metal sound effect in the room 500 metal floor part.

Fixed Specimen 11 room door unlock order

Fixed Specimen 8 room door lock

KH - Fixed the ability to scam the in-game timer with the medallion door by entering/exiting the hall repeatedly

Fixed a softlock where Unknown Specimen 3 could make you vomit during a room transition

Fixed a softlock where the game would get stuck on a black screen if EM Specimen 4 stopped chasing on the same room a new EM Specimen 4 started chasing

For all things AMG/Spooky's join our Albino Moose Games Discord

Happy Halloween and thank you again.

-Albino Moose Games