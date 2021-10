Share · View all patches · Build 7627898 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 21:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Made zoom into a toggle rather than hold, added key rebinding, fixed up the various UI menus.

Thank you to anyone who has given Smoop a try so far, and especially big thanks to Frosty for posting a review with their feedback.

Have a good day, and thank you again for giving Smoop a chance!