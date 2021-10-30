Update v0.65

Update News

In this update we see a few updates to the character system as we prepare for the introduction of our new Player and NPC models, along with some texture updates that should hopefully resolve some blurry images that keep reappearing every now and again.

Apart from the story/quests we are close to having the majority of the systems we had planned for the game implemented and just waiting for the UI rework we will be moving to a 6 Month update cycle(these may come sooner who knows) to allow us to spend more time on our art assets as we work towards polishing off the existing systems and give us more time to develop the final world the players will experience. This is all subject to change and if we see an increase in funding hopefully it will allow us to pick up the pace.