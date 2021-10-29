Update Beta 1.6

Happy Halloween fellow handymen!

Your spooktastic spooktober is about to get spookier with today new update!

This is our second Halloween update and you're all getting a few new features that have been heavily requested as well as some gameplay improvements and other goodies.

Here's what's new in this year's Halloween update:

What's New?

New battery reward system! Gain batteries for completing levels. More on this later...

Gain batteries for completing levels. More on this later... Added region servers! You can now select what region server to connect to! More on this later...

You can now select what region server to connect to! More on this later... Added cleaver hat!

Added Gimp Mask hat!

What's Better?

Up to 5 stickers may now be placed per player.

Server ping and region is now displayed in the pause menu.

Made push to talk on by default.

Increased store prices to balance new reward system.

Renamed Max Player slider to Game Size in the new game options.

Added Jack-O-Lanterns to spooky theme.

What's Fixed?

Fixed bug where endless leaderboard scores were 1 less than achieved.

Fixed bug where batteries could still be deposited in endless mode when the lights were out.

Fixed issue with the slasher animation.

Fixed collision issue with the slasher.

Fixed interactions when typing "E" in chat.

Fixed bug related to sticker placement.

Fixed bug where floorboards could be dropped behind other boards in the repair screen.

Fixed bug where a flashlight dropped onto a floorboard repair could not be picked back up.

Fixed level duplication when host crashed in endless mode.

Fixed bug where the cloning machine could be seen through the ceiling below the attic.

About the new reward system:

Players are now rewarded batteries for successfully completing levels. The amount of batteries gained depends on the game size (set in the new game settings), larger levels = larger payout. Number of players joined, the more players help out with the level, the less batteries you gain. And finally there is a survivor bonus, the more players manage to escape the larger the bonus. The store prices have been increased in order to preserver the difficulty of obtaining items.

About the new server regions: You will only be able to see and join games that are in your same region. Make sure that you and your friends are in the same region when trying to join each other. The region can be selected from the dropdown list in the main menu. Joining via steam should automatically change regions. By default the US East region is connected to, it is strongly advised that you only change this if you experience connection issues such as sudden disconnections and high ping.

I hope you all enjoy this new update and I eagerly wait to hear what you have to say about it! As always, nothing in the game is final, so if you have any suggestions please don't be afraid to get in touch with me via the discord: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

I'd love to hear your ideas, know if you experience any bugs or know if there are things you don't quite like.

Enjoy, have fun and I wish you all a SpOoOoOoky Halloween!

Ben.