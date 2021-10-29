0.10.0.5 Beta Patch Notes

Happy Friday!

Oook. Lots in this one. Here are the notes:

-Fixed a few UI related errors happening under the hood. This would keep some windows from closing or working properly.

-The single layer overlay now slightly darkens layers not on the same layer as the camera rather than make them totally black.

-Fixed a bug where notifications weren't appearing for things like hunger, thirst, void sickness, drowning.

-Vertical paths and several other overlays no longer start activated when opening jobs, rooms, and other toolbar menus.

-Block surfaces will now no longer be obstructed by the single layer overlay.

-Room function auto-jobs now start with 'Items In World' by default. They also use the produced item as the default selected item, and start with a Threshold and Queue Set count of 1. This is to ensure players have to do as little as possible to get auto-jobs going.

-Fixed a bug where the auto-job threshold amount for Items In World was using Active Jobs.

-Added auto-job threshold type, 'Items In Room'.

-Fixed a bug where item selections in the stockpile weren't showing up if no categories were selected.

-Removed a loading screen tip about zones. It now explains how to use the Storage room to organize items.

-Fixed a bug where room functions could show incorrect requirements.

-Fixed a bug where the library was producing the wrong tomes.

-Fixed a bug where the weather starts off at 0.

-Hold ALT will now toggle the single layer select, rather then enable on press, and disable on release.

-Plant mature times have been halved.

-Reproduction times for plants have been increased.

-Void Woken energy consumption has been tuned to decrease at a faster rate.

-Fixed a bug where progress cracks were appearing above blocks.

-Fixed a visual bug where the research window updated a frame late.

-Fixed a save/load bug related to holding position.

-Fixed a bug where players couldn't force their settlers to attack allies. This would make it impossible to butcher livestock.

-Fixed a pathing bug for entities in combat.

-The harvest and log auto-jobs are now toggled on by default for the Farm and Arboretum room functions. They also default to look at the active jobs in the room to auto-queue jobs.

-Added blueprints for butchering all entity remains from the Kitchen room function. These unlock at Complex Meals I.

-Fixed a bug where non-animals were being put into the animal owner group.

-Fixed a pathing bug where entities could think some items were in the same pathing room as them. This would appear as them wanting to go pick up items or start jobs in areas they can't reach.

-Fixed a bug where settlers could get stuck in trees.

-Fixed a bug where settlers could get stuck mating.

-Improved some performance related to entity tooltips.

-Carried items now show as stacks, rather than individually.

-Fixed a bug where entities weren't dropping unneeded inventory items.

-Tuned the hunger/drink thresholds from 10% to 25%. This means entities should go get food or something to drink once the relative attribute drops below 25%.

-Tuned mating to have a smaller chance of making an entity pregnant.

-Fixed a bug where plants weren't spawning naturally.

Thanks everyone, and special thanks to the beta testers!

W