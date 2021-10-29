Pumpkin Harvest Event (Entodrive Devlog #34)

Devlog #34 :

Pumpkin Harvest Seasonal Event

Magic Town is getting a little more spooky. The pumpkin harvest event will take place starting now and every October after. During October Magic Town is getting special pumpkin patches. These patches will trigger wild encounters for rare Entodrive. Get a chance to capture a second starter along with other later game Entodrive! Happy Halloween thank you everyone again for all the support. Happy Hacking.

YouTube

What I've been working on :

Updated world map :

Added pumpkin harvest event

Added monster delete button in storage

Adjusted storage UI spacing to fit better on 21:9 aspect ratio

Adjusted storage spacing to make the monster preview sprite larger

Improvements to Gilgadad backsprite

Improvements to Womberyl backsprite

Improvements to Galvinum backsprite

Improvements to Doughlight backsprite

Improvements to Elabite backsprite

Improvements to Dygant backsprite

Improvements to Pydiac backsprite

Changed the front and backsprite for Buicrumb.

Changed the front and backsprite for Corglit.

What's coming next :

Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Galvinum Mystical Battle

Magic Town secret lab

More moves

More Sidequests

More Cache Isle Detail Improvements

Updated community guides

Where have I been?

I've been working on the last expansion for Apastron. Entodrive is a game that takes place in the Apastron universe. For Apastron's last expansion Time of Crisis I decided to have Max Jai join the crossover. This event will have ramifications for the continuity for the entire Apastron universe. In the next coming months I'll be working on the Time of Crisis tie-in for Entodrive. I'm really excited for how this will impact Entodrive's story. If you're interested in seeing what Max Jai is up to in another dimension, please go check out Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1264850/Apastron/