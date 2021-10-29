Patch 0.1.11 (Free-form Track Building)

Hey everyone!
After a long time of hard work on the new track building system its finally here! Select a free end point on a trackpiece and start building from there! All of this, and the majority of the game info is now available in-game through the help panel. This panel is located next to the exit button.
Patch notes:
- Added Free-form Track building support to the game, replacing the old way of building. Along with some variety of track types to start off
- Added a help panel for all the info you need on the game
- Background music is now softer and more in line with effect sounds
- Fixed an issue with quickrotate whilst using the move with cursor functionality
- Align to surface is now off by default
- The small blockers on the marble spawners that go inside the track now have disabled hitboxes when going down
- Renamed the "Edit Starter Track" panel to "Edit Spawner Track"
- Improved the water in the pond, now with refraction!
Next Patch
Over at the Discord there's been a community vote on what to add next, the winning feature will be added first to the game! Currently it's looking like the pinball update is winning.
Other than that expect a cool new animated paint, more marble skins and general improvements & other content!
As always, thanks for the feedback & support!
