Patch 0.1.11 (Free-form Track Building)

Hey everyone!

After a long time of hard work on the new track building system its finally here! Select a free end point on a trackpiece and start building from there! All of this, and the majority of the game info is now available in-game through the help panel. This panel is located next to the exit button.

Patch notes:

Added Free-form Track building support to the game, replacing the old way of building. Along with some variety of track types to start off

Added a help panel for all the info you need on the game

Background music is now softer and more in line with effect sounds

Fixed an issue with quickrotate whilst using the move with cursor functionality

Align to surface is now off by default

The small blockers on the marble spawners that go inside the track now have disabled hitboxes when going down

Renamed the "Edit Starter Track" panel to "Edit Spawner Track"

Improved the water in the pond, now with refraction!

Next Patch

Over at the Discord there's been a community vote on what to add next, the winning feature will be added first to the game! Currently it's looking like the pinball update is winning.

Other than that expect a cool new animated paint, more marble skins and general improvements & other content!

As always, thanks for the feedback & support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/