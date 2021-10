Share · View all patches · Build 7627317 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Courtesy of our first ever public playtest, we give you Grim Dawn’s largest changelog…ever!

We hope you enjoy this massive list of improvements to the game’s balance that will hopefully give you many more opportunities to create your unstoppable monster slayers.

For the full list of changes, stop by the forum.