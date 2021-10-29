Killsquad Halloween HOTFIX v1.1.2.5

BUG FIXING

Major Issues

· Fixed a major bug where the requirements for the Halloween badge was not getting progress when a player uses a Halloween consumable being a client of a game.

NOTE: All the badges have been fixed automatically for all the players affected by this bug.

If you enjoy Killsquad and you haven’t left a review on Steam yet, please, do so now! Each review will help us reach more people. And more visibility for the game means more money for new additions and features to the game even now that is on full release! So if you have a spare minute, leave a review. Each one really matters.

What are we doing right now:

· Working on the Endgame Content.

· If your game crashes, a Crash reporter will appear. Please add the details of what you were doing at the time of the crash and send it to us. If you want to, feel free to contact us directly here at killsquad@novarama.com, with your "Saved" folder (C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad) attached.