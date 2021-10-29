Friday Dev News #44 - Construction, Performance, Research Queue, Languages

Hello everyone!

this Friday we're bringing you another update with some quite varied content:

Big Performance Boost

We've seen playtesters get twice as many frames per second on large cities with this update if their game was CPU-bound. If your computer has enough CPU power but is struggling with graphics, this update will not improve fps quite as much, but still a little, especially on the low graphics settings.

Also, we fixed a related stuttering issue.

New construction sites for Adamantine Miner

Honestly, we wanted to add this before Early Access release, but couldn't quite make it so here you go :)

Now that we have figured out normal mapped decals on our terrain, we may use them more often, too.

New Languages

A HUGE thanks to our community translators!

InfraSpace now also features:

Brazilian Portuguese

Dutch

Czech

Polish

Slovak

Ukrainian

You can check out the translation project and the translators' credits here:

https://github.com/Ponzel/InfraSpaceLocalization

If you want to help translate InfraSpace into your language, let me know!

Other stuff

Added Research Queue

Main Menu now has button "Back to game"

Fixed save loading issue

I hope you have a ton of fun with the new update. Let me know if you have any issues. You can look forward to seeing our new train station next week!

Happy playing!