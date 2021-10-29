 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 29 October 2021

Friday Dev News #44 - Construction, Performance, Research Queue, Languages

Hello everyone!

this Friday we're bringing you another update with some quite varied content:

Big Performance Boost

We've seen playtesters get twice as many frames per second on large cities with this update if their game was CPU-bound. If your computer has enough CPU power but is struggling with graphics, this update will not improve fps quite as much, but still a little, especially on the low graphics settings.

Also, we fixed a related stuttering issue.

New construction sites for Adamantine Miner

Honestly, we wanted to add this before Early Access release, but couldn't quite make it so here you go :)

Now that we have figured out normal mapped decals on our terrain, we may use them more often, too.

New Languages

A HUGE thanks to our community translators!

InfraSpace now also features:

  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Dutch
  • Czech
  • Polish
  • Slovak
  • Ukrainian

You can check out the translation project and the translators' credits here:

https://github.com/Ponzel/InfraSpaceLocalization

If you want to help translate InfraSpace into your language, let me know!

Other stuff
  • Added Research Queue
  • Main Menu now has button "Back to game"
  • Fixed save loading issue

I hope you have a ton of fun with the new update. Let me know if you have any issues. You can look forward to seeing our new train station next week!

Happy playing!

