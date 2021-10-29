EarthX 0.9.0 Snapshot 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey,

I promised you to write a small post when the snapshot releases, so I do it now.

There are probably some annoying bugs and I will be happy if you report them if you find one :D

How to play the snapshot?

Simply go into EarthX's preferences on Steam, then BETAs tab, and select "Snapshots" from the list. The game should then start updating itself.

I will upload new snapshots starting early next week, fixing bugs etc.

Also, Snapshot 1 has new missions and payloads, however, they don't have their translated names yet nor icons. You will see a white box and "MISSING: payload_name" pretty often haha