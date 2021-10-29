Update 4.1 & New Team Members

Share · View all patches · Build 7626991 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi community,

A new Triton Survival Update is available!

In this Update 4.1 we've added new content:

A new enemy , the alien spider

Beacons to mark points of interest on the Triton map

A shield to protect the intergalactic portal

New items for crafting vehicles

New environments

More enemies in some areas

Some bugs have also been fixed:

Item loss with inventory of containers

Item loss with inventory of extractor resources

Item loss from the hot bar

Improved character physics

Thanks to all players who send us feedback via Steam forums or email. We really appreciate your comments and suggestions.

We're still working hard on the development of Triton Survival.

I'm happy to share with you some news: since a few months we're 3 members in the team.

For a long time I have been a solo developer but... My 2 sons finished their higher studies and joined the DreamsSoftGames team. We're very happy and motivated!

We'll be announcing fresh news soon...

Best wishes.

DreamsSoftGames Team.