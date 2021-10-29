 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Triton Survival update for 29 October 2021

Update 4.1 & New Team Members

Share · View all patches · Build 7626991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi community,

A new Triton Survival Update is available!

In this Update 4.1 we've added new content:

  • A new enemy, the alien spider

  • Beacons to mark points of interest on the Triton map

  • A shield to protect the intergalactic portal

  • New items for crafting vehicles

  • New environments

  • More enemies in some areas

Some bugs have also been fixed:

  • Item loss with inventory of containers

  • Item loss with inventory of extractor resources

  • Item loss from the hot bar

  • Improved character physics

Thanks to all players who send us feedback via Steam forums or email. We really appreciate your comments and suggestions.

We're still working hard on the development of Triton Survival.

I'm happy to share with you some news: since a few months we're 3 members in the team.

For a long time I have been a solo developer but... My 2 sons finished their higher studies and joined the DreamsSoftGames team. We're very happy and motivated!

We'll be announcing fresh news soon...

Best wishes.

DreamsSoftGames Team.

Changed files in this update

Triton Survival Content Depot 1013451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.