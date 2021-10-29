Update 4.1 & New Team Members

Hi community,
A new Triton Survival Update is available!
In this Update 4.1 we've added new content:
-
A new enemy, the alien spider
-
Beacons to mark points of interest on the Triton map
-
A shield to protect the intergalactic portal
-
New items for crafting vehicles
-
New environments
-
More enemies in some areas
Some bugs have also been fixed:
-
Item loss with inventory of containers
-
Item loss with inventory of extractor resources
-
Item loss from the hot bar
-
Improved character physics
Thanks to all players who send us feedback via Steam forums or email. We really appreciate your comments and suggestions.
We're still working hard on the development of Triton Survival.
I'm happy to share with you some news: since a few months we're 3 members in the team.
For a long time I have been a solo developer but... My 2 sons finished their higher studies and joined the DreamsSoftGames team. We're very happy and motivated!
We'll be announcing fresh news soon...
Best wishes.
DreamsSoftGames Team.
Changed files in this update