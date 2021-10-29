0.6.5 Halloween Update!

Hello managers!

It is that time of the year and the "Breach of the Hallow" event has begun! During this event, you'll destroy crystals sent from the Hallow. The more crystals you destroy, the more shards you'll collect. These shards are key to completing all 3 event stages. If you manage to complete all 3, you'll be rewarded with an exclusive power generator called "The Terrible Engine". This new building will be unlocked on all of your old or new saves forever.



The Terrible Engine in all its glory.

Added a new event building called "The Terrible Engine".

Added a new early game shield generator called "Weak Shield Generator".

Whole UI has been improved.

Balanced some buildings.

Balanced missions.

Minor bug fixes.

Known Issue Warning!

We worked really hard to make this update compatible with your old saves, and it is. But if you encounter any problems with your in-game settings (sound sliders, keybindings, etc.) just do the following to fix it:

Head over to [game directory]/SpaceStationTycoon_Data

Delete the file called "settings.es3". That's it!

Please re-adjust your settings when you next enter the game and everything should work fine.