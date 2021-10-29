Update v7.02

New login screen announcement function

Installed ranking details view function

Click on the ranking information to expand the list to view equipment, talent, gem, rune, seal information

Modify to remove the prompt of being connected to steam to avoid topping off the normal prompt information

Repair the bug of not being able to enter the game when the rune attribute is empty

Repair the bug that the automatic pickup of scroll bomb is invalid.

Repair the bug that cannot be lifted after being frozen.

Repair the bug that cannot be released after being paralyzed.

Repair the bug that the castle scene sometimes does not show the channel.

Repair the bug that the flying blade storm cannot be triggered correctly.

Repair the bug that the black hole triggered by the jewel does not disappear.

Repair the bug that the overload storm does not disappear.

Repair the bug that mines do not explode.

Repair the bug that the summoning of arrow crossbow is not normal.

Repair the bug that the assassin's blast ball is not normal.

Repair the bug that assassin incarnation blast ball is not normal.

Repair the bug that bone shield cannot be triggered correctly

Repair the bug that the casket generation position is wrong.

Repair the bug that fear incarnation does not reap

Repair the bug that secret incarnation does not trigger arcane missile.

Repair the bug that arcane torrent won't trigger

Fix the bug that fire serpent does not disappear

Repair the bug that meteorite does not disappear

Repair the bug that elemental surround does not trigger

Repair the bug that elemental incarnation does not attack.

Repair the bug that fire rain spell has no effect.

Repair the bug that the natural spell wind does not disappear.

Repair the bug that the natural seed does not trigger

Repair the bug that the settlement of explosive arrow explodes several times.

Repair the bug that the dragon breath spell does not disappear.

Repair the bug that the counterattack cannot be triggered correctly.

Repair the bug that purification flood can't trigger correctly.