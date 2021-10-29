Early Access Build 772 Now Live on Fasttrack

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our latest fasttrack tweaks some of the economy and also makes both the merchant AI and the pirates more active. And you can now capture facilities. But be prepared to get really beat up by the pirates short term until you can build up a bit, they might now be _too _aggressive...

Hint: if you can research up to shields, they make a big difference.

Also, chapter 1 of the tutorial is now complete, although we might still add a bit more content to it. Feedback on this would be greatly appreciated.

And lots of miscellaneous updates and fixes.

FastTrack v.771