Early Access Launch

Hello,

Pleased to announce that after the past three months of alpha testing, we are releasing officially into early access now, with version 0.1.0! While there is still a lot of work to do until the official version 1.0 launch, a large number of changes have been made to the game since it's original alpha phase. The development doesn't stop here, so if you do manage to try the early access out, be sure to leave any feedback whatsoever to help us shape the game.

New Features:

-Added save and loading system with unlimited savefiles

-Added swimming

-Improved game performance inside dungeons

-redesigned dungeons interior and exterior, given them randomly generated names

-Fixed enemies movement inside dungeon bugged

-Player starts at a crashed ship site

-Redesigned character customization screen

-Fixed POI spawning in water/sea/lakes

-New items including new resources added

-Added more ambient environment SFX

-Updated gun holding so weapons rotate when aiming

-Enabled a setting to skip the confirm build prompt for faster building

-Enabled setting shadow quality disable/enable

-When viewing required resources for building/crafting how much you currently have is shown

-Added buildable containers to store excess items

-Added wooden and stone blocks for building

-Vendors can now stock weapons and ammo

-Added new enemies

-Added explosive plant in Badlands biome that yields gunpowder

-Ammunition is now craftable

-Settings are saved and loaded on start

-Increased the amount of weapons/tools you can hotkey from 4 to 8

-Fixed a glitch with shadows bugging out at far distances

-Discovered POI are shown as markers on map

-Improved map GUI

-Hotkeys C,M,P,I, J can be used to quickly open crafting, map, perks, inventory, missions

-First area you spawn in has generally weaker enemies and less hostile ones to give you preperation time

-Furnaces, workbenchs, and similar building structures can be built on top of floor structures

-Added new dungeon types such as beasts lairs, an Vogvok hives

-Added new loot to dungeon crates, chests and containers

-Fixed sun insanely bright at evening bug

-Added new names for random NPCs

-Bosses have new loot added

-Different BGM music for main menu, character customization screen, and intro text

-Added berries that can be found (Usually forest biomes)

-Increased the maximum amount of EXTRA inventory slots by 20

-Updated inventory menu GUIs

-Draw distance can be set in the settings

-Improved nighttime enviromnent to be more realistically dark and not as bright

-Updated cooking menu UI

-.... and several other smaller tweeks and bug fixes

Cheers!