Getting Closer to 1.7b

This week is just a small update, with a few bugfixes and background preparations for upcoming changes.

Before I get into anything else, I'd like to mention that Approaching Infinity will be featured on the Space Game Junkie podcast November 10th, at 10am PST.

The improvements to crafting were a big hit, and players have asked for more! For example, when crafting ship weapons, do you want to focus on long range, high damage, fast rate of fire, or maybe even low supply usage? I think these are great possibilities and you can expect to see them in the future.

Shipwreck Overhaul

That's the major focus of development right now, and it's going well. I've written a lot about the process on Reddit (like this one, or the one from today), but in general, the idea is to divide shipwrecks up into rooms, and then fill those rooms with stuff according to what kind of room it is supposed to be. There's a level of design above that, which answers the question "what is the purpose of this ship, anyway?".

Here's an example of placing the "bridge" area, and the ship's "major systems" (things like propulsion, energy field control, life support, etc.)



And here are some randomly "furniture-ized" shipwrecks (this only uses a small portion of the available images and room types that will exist).

All these ship systems open up a lot of future possibilities... But none of this is actually playable right now. I hope to have a new version in the beta branch by next weekend.

Changes

Fixed a bug where picking up and installing an away team weapon would clone one of your old weapons, and then really weird things would happen...

Fixed a bug where uniform pickups would appear as a wall image!

Fixed a display issue where items on top of undiscovered mines would give a hint of the mine's existence.

Fixed an annoyance where the grenade target would always default to the mouse's position, even if you weren't using the mouse.

I may have fixed an issue where, in a 2-monitor setup, the game would always appear on monitor 1. Maybe. I can't test it, and I said I couldn't do anything about it, but hey, let me know!

Nano-swarm now decreases twice as fast on corrosive planets.

Lockers may now spawn on upper and lower decks on shipwrecks.

Get out there and explore!